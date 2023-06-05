BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) to Issue $0.21 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Down 0.0 %
BME traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,549. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.26. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a twelve month low of $38.27 and a twelve month high of $45.50.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

