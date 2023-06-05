BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) to Issue $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2023

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BMEGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

BME traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,549. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.26. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a twelve month low of $38.27 and a twelve month high of $45.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 370,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after acquiring an additional 191,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 16.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 18,288 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 15.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the period.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.