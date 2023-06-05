BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BKN)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Price Performance

NYSE BKN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.33. 70,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,702. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.94. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $16.34.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

