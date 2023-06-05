BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Price Performance

BYM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.94. 48,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,399. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $14.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYM. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 30.9% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 164,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 38,872 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 32.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 42,667 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 16.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 13,849 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 105,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,135,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

