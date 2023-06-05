BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MUC traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.60. 166,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,262. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $12.96.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,024,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,178,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. 44.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.