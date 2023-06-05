BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Price Performance

MVF traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $6.64. The company had a trading volume of 130,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,537. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.88. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $7.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,271,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 301,294 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 94.1% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 476,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 231,009 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 225,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 201,470 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 28.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 871,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 193,965 shares during the period.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

