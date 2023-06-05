BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.63. 34,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,603. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.33. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.