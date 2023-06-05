BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) to Issue $0.16 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1613 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Stock Performance

BSTZ stock remained flat at $17.88 during midday trading on Monday. 201,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,229. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 250.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the first quarter worth $53,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 48.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the first quarter worth about $251,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.