BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Stake Raised by Voss Capital LLC

Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 599,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 71,223 shares during the quarter. BlueLinx makes up about 8.3% of Voss Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Voss Capital LLC owned about 6.63% of BlueLinx worth $42,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after buying an additional 53,217 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,883,000 after buying an additional 38,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXC stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.63. 61,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.17. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $57.49 and a one year high of $93.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.85.

BXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on BlueLinx from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlueLinx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

