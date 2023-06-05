Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Gap Down to $58.22

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $58.22, but opened at $52.05. Blueprint Medicines shares last traded at $52.91, with a volume of 272,308 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BPMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. SVB Securities lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.51. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 284.02% and a negative return on equity of 100.31%. The business had revenue of $63.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,948,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,631,000 after buying an additional 649,144 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,778,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,809,000 after buying an additional 535,424 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,195,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,756,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,297,000 after purchasing an additional 476,743 shares during the period.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

