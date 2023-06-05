BML Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 714,763 Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 714,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,000. Athira Pharma accounts for approximately 2.2% of BML Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,815,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 126,700 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 270,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 101,471 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 108,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATHA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Athira Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Athira Pharma from $33.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Athira Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of ATHA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.05. 166,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,695. The company has a market cap of $115.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.82. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $9.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). On average, analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

