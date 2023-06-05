BML Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.03 Million Investment in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 95,359 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000. Richardson Electronics makes up about 1.9% of BML Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. BML Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Richardson Electronics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 85.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 48.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 222.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Richardson Electronics Stock Down 0.4 %

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

RELL stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.68. 54,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.79. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

Insider Transactions at Richardson Electronics

In related news, EVP Gregory J. Peloquin sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $431,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Richardson Electronics news, Director Paul J. Plante sold 15,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $271,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory J. Peloquin sold 24,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $431,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Profile

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

