BML Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Adicet Bio makes up about 0.3% of BML Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 109,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 328.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period.

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACET traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.32. The stock had a trading volume of 164,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,357. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62. The firm has a market cap of $228.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.20. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $21.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.16). Equities research analysts predict that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACET. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Adicet Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Adicet Bio Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer. It also focuses on developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf“ gamma delta T cells. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

