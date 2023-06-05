BML Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS)

BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,867,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,227,000. Pardes Biosciences makes up approximately 7.9% of BML Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. BML Capital Management LLC owned about 7.89% of Pardes Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the first quarter worth $75,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the second quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the third quarter worth $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the second quarter worth $47,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut Pardes Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Pardes Biosciences from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Pardes Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, SVB Securities cut Pardes Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Pardes Biosciences Stock Performance

Pardes Biosciences stock remained flat at $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 49,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,742. Pardes Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $6.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59.

Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pardes Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Foresite Capital Opportunity M purchased 773,952 shares of Pardes Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,160,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,773,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,159,701. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Pardes Biosciences Profile

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.

