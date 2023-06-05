Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Has $363.22 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,533,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,251,932 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 36.9% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University owned 0.81% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $363,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $72.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,716,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,781,852. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.57 and a 200-day moving average of $70.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

