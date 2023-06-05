Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Sells 288,709 Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lowered its position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,709 shares during the period. LegalZoom.com makes up 0.0% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 654.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 373,800 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 176,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 68,050 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 45,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.69. 585,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,672. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -97.83 and a beta of 0.84.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

LZ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays cut their target price on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

