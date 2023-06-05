Bokf Na Acquires 10,372 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 451,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $26,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,041,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.39. 592,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,304. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.21. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $71.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

