Bokf Na Acquires 35,157 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,157 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.08% of Cardinal Health worth $14,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 13,599.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,719,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,388,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,640,000 after acquiring an additional 12,622 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.23.

NYSE CAH traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $84.77. 427,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,512. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.41. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $87.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.79%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

