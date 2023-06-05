Bokf Na Cuts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bokf Na lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $36,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $11.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $800.56. 1,132,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $333.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $656.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $606.15. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $921.78.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.21.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

