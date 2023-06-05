Bokf Na Cuts Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,751 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $21,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 282,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,505,000 after acquiring an additional 13,003 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after purchasing an additional 22,459 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 40,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.42. 1,660,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,476,748. The firm has a market cap of $140.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.35.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

