Bokf Na Cuts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bokf Na lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $17,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $1,969,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPGI traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $379.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,252. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $395.80. The stock has a market cap of $122.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $353.23 and its 200 day moving average is $351.58.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,375 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.