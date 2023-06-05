Bokf Na Decreases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,505 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.0% of Bokf Na’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bokf Na’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $51,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $599.06.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $501.62. 828,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,311,448. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $491.19 and its 200-day moving average is $497.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

