Bokf Na Decreases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bokf Na decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,505 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.0% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bokf Na’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $51,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $501.62. 828,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,311,448. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $491.19 and its 200 day moving average is $497.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.