Bokf Na Has $17.19 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Bokf Na cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,605 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $17,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Schlumberger by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Schlumberger by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 441,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,620,000 after purchasing an additional 87,463 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Schlumberger by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Schlumberger by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 699,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,099,000 after purchasing an additional 123,687 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.56. 2,768,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,705,641. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.06. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 37.17%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,688 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

