Bokf Na Purchases 105,698 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,698 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Bokf Na’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $56,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,852. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $131.39.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

