Bokf Na Purchases 144,004 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,004 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $40,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS EFG traded up $1.05 on Monday, reaching $95.44. 644,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

