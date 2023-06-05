Bokf Na Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bokf Na cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 624,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,719 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $32,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 32,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,000,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,010,230. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $218.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

