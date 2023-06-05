Bokf Na Sells 14,903 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bokf Na lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,683 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,903 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Intuit were worth $15,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Intuit by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 2,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuit Trading Up 2.1 %

In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,185 over the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTU stock traded up $9.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $439.65. 706,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $490.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $433.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.56.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

