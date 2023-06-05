Bokf Na Sells 17,270 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,270 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.0% of Bokf Na’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bokf Na’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $53,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.55. 1,485,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,552,756. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.50. The company has a market capitalization of $254.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.265 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

