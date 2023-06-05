Bokf Na Sells 4,490 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $28,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.2 %

TMO stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $519.01. The company had a trading volume of 761,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $200.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $548.99 and a 200 day moving average of $555.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,391,587 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

