Bokf Na Sells 4,642 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bokf Na reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.9 %

Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.89. 1,644,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,141,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.65 and its 200-day moving average is $173.67.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.