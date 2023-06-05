Bokf Na Sells 632 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $19,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,635,000 after purchasing an additional 521,582 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,359,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,247,000 after purchasing an additional 443,373 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,585,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,458,000 after purchasing an additional 57,010 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,341,000 after purchasing an additional 208,531 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,338,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,565,000 after acquiring an additional 244,782 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.97. 256,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,672. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $132.74.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

