Bokf Na Sells 9,728 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,728 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $38,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $293.51. 1,072,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,065,744. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.64. The company has a market cap of $295.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.25.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

