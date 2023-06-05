Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,152,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,931 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up approximately 5.0% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. owned 0.15% of Activision Blizzard worth $88,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 642,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,179,000 after buying an additional 54,080 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $1,160,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 394,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,180,000 after buying an additional 25,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.86. 2,993,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,079,465. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.04 and its 200 day moving average is $78.14. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The company has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

