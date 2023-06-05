Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Sells 6,688 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,688 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in TELUS by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in TELUS by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in TELUS by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 14,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TELUS by 18.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TELUS by 5.6% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TU shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on TELUS from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

TELUS Stock Up 0.1 %

TELUS Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE TU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.19. 942,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.38%.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.