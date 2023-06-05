Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the quarter. MSCI comprises about 4.4% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. owned 0.21% of MSCI worth $76,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,577,000. Natixis increased its position in MSCI by 319.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 20,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,837 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in MSCI by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSCI. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.50.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $477.83. The stock had a trading volume of 183,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,924. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.14. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $379.63 and a 1-year high of $572.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $500.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $508.43.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.92 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.60%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

