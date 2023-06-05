Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Trims Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for approximately 0.1% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 69.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 116.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Argus raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $78.13. 748,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,215. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $83.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

