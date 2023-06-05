Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.1% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $66.36. 2,552,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,078,149. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $139.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.99 and its 200 day moving average is $71.16.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
