Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.1% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $66.36. 2,552,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,078,149. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $139.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.99 and its 200 day moving average is $71.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

