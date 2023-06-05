Brokerages Set Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Target Price at $17.33

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALKT. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

Alkami Technology stock opened at $14.83 on Monday. Alkami Technology has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83.

Insider Activity

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 25,141 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $317,028.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 537,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,772,831. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkami Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

(Get Rating)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Stories

