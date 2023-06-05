Brokerages Set Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Target Price at $3.64

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.64.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAN. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 149,246,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146,463 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,100,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,862,000 after buying an additional 547,609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,137,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,193 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,703,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,376,000 after buying an additional 923,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 37.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander stock opened at $3.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.10. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

