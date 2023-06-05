Brokerages Set Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Target Price at $171.50

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.50.

EXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $783,632.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,573.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $783,632.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,573.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total transaction of $4,634,480.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,229 shares in the company, valued at $18,059,922.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,693 shares of company stock worth $6,245,139 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eagle Materials Stock Up 3.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth about $2,187,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 24.5% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 69,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after buying an additional 13,669 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 19.7% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 2,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 19.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,244,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $169.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $101.98 and a 12-month high of $169.19.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.11 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 40.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.03%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.