BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Cut to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DOOO has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson cut BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.88.

DOOO stock opened at $73.47 on Friday. BRP has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $90.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average of $78.11.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. BRP had a return on equity of 424.11% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BRP will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.133 dividend. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 6.31%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in BRP by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in BRP by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in BRP in the third quarter worth approximately $5,198,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in BRP by 59.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 407,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,078,000 after buying an additional 152,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can increased its position in shares of BRP by 19.8% during the third quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

