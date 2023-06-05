Bunge (NYSE:BG) PT Lowered to $121.00 at Barclays

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bunge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.20.
Bunge Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $92.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.07. Bunge has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $114.81.
Bunge Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 24.53%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bunge
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bunge
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
