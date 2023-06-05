Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,390

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 2,360 ($29.16) to GBX 2,390 ($29.54) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BURBY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.79) to GBX 2,500 ($30.89) in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.19) to GBX 2,400 ($29.66) in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Societe Generale lowered Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.72) to GBX 2,250 ($27.81) in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,730 ($21.38) to GBX 2,400 ($29.66) in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,259.56.

OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $27.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.67. Burberry Group has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $32.81.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

