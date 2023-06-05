C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Up 7.4%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.67 and last traded at $34.66. Approximately 23,176,372 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 23,479,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AI shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on C3.ai from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on C3.ai from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai Trading Up 9.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 100.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.01%. The company had revenue of $66.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.89 million. Research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $720,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,298,306.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $720,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,298,306.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $5,050,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 546,495 shares in the company, valued at $23,001,974.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,848 shares of company stock worth $6,718,382 over the last quarter. Insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.