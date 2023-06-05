CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Lowered to C$35.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$36.56.

Shares of CAE opened at C$28.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.00. CAE has a 52 week low of C$20.90 and a 52 week high of C$34.81.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

