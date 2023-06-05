Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of CANF opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.27. Can-Fite BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,284.52% and a negative return on equity of 141.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

