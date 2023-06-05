Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$21.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Haywood Securities downgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Gold presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.88.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

TSE LUG opened at C$16.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.02. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.80 and a twelve month high of C$19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$347.17 million during the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 11.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 1.2369186 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is 93.10%.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

