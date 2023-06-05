Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Target Price to C$20.00

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$29.00 to C$20.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$25.25 to C$23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$16.25 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Shawcor from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.93.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shawcor Price Performance

Shares of SCL opened at C$16.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 543.33, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.24. Shawcor has a twelve month low of C$4.99 and a twelve month high of C$16.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41.

About Shawcor

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$345.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$344.60 million. Shawcor had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Shawcor will post 1.9789343 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.