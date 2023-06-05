Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) is CIBC Asset Management Inc’s 5th Largest Position

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,172,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources makes up 2.8% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 1.10% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $676,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,493,796,000 after buying an additional 2,332,528 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,646,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $966,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,480 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,845,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,102,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897,414 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $960,796,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 831.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,614,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $700,337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259,955 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE CNQ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.10. 808,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,856. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $69.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.07.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.17). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.87%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.