CannabisCoin Market Cap Tops $456,815.88 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $456,815.88 and $4.78 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,710.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.38 or 0.00339857 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013683 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.97 or 0.00552201 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00065791 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.34 or 0.00421383 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003879 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

